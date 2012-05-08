FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CI Financial profit dips, warns of Europe clouds
May 8, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

CI Financial profit dips, warns of Europe clouds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp said on Tuesday said profits edged lower in the first quarter as assets under management dipped, in line with expectations, and it warned the outlook for the rest of 2012 was cloudy because of trouble in Europe and Ontario.

Canada’s No. 3 investment fund company, which is 36-percent owned by Bank of Nova Scotia, said it earned C$94.6 million, or 33 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter, down 6 percent from the 35 Canadian cents reported a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose 8 percent from the prior quarter as improving markets boosted assets under management.

