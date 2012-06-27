FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cigna to buy Arcadian's medicare plans from Humana
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cigna to buy Arcadian's medicare plans from Humana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp said it agreed to buy some Medicare Advantage plans in Texas and Arkansas from health insurer Humana Inc.

The plans in the three markets - Amarillo, Longview-Marshall and Texarkana - will allow Cigna’s HealthSpring unit to expand in Texas and Arkansas, the company said in a statement.

About 3,500 Humana or Arcadian members will be added to Healthspring’s existing customers, effective Jan 1, 2013, Cigna said.

Humana was required to divest Arcadian’s Medicare Advantage business by regulators in order to complete its acquisition of California-based Arcadian Management Services.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.