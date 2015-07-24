FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Anthem locks in bank financing for Cigna purchase
July 24, 2015

CORRECTED-Anthem locks in bank financing for Cigna purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Anthem’s ratings in third graph)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, July 24 (IFR) - US health insurer Anthem said on Friday it had locked in committed financing from Bank of America, Credit Suisse and UBS to pay for its acquisition of rival Cigna Corp in a deal valued at US$54.2bn.

Anthem expects its debt-to capital ratio to be around 49% following the close of the transaction, and aims to reduce that to the low 40% range within 24 months.

“(We) are committed to retaining investment grade ratings,” said the company, which carries domestic senior unsecured ratings of Baa2/A/BBB by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch.

Morgan Stanley was the financial advisor for Cigna. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

