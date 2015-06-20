FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anthem offers $184 per share for Cigna, CEO role holds up deal
#Market News
June 20, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Anthem offers $184 per share for Cigna, CEO role holds up deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc said on Saturday it had offered $184 per share in cash and stock for smaller rival Cigna Corp but a deal was being held up in part over what role Cigna’s CEO would have in a merged company.

Anthem, the second largest health insurer in the United States, said in a statement the deal had an enterprise value of $54 billion enterprise value and that it had made four offers for Cigna in June.

The statement included a letter to Cigna’s board in which Anthem said it had raised the offer to $184 per share in response to Cigna’s requests, but that it could not guarantee the CEO role would eventually go to Cigna CEO David Cordani.

Cigna spokesman Jon Sandberg declined to comment. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by David Clarke)

