June 16, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

California's insurance head says Anthem-Cigna deal anti-competitive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The state of California's Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said on Thursday that he would recommend to the U.S. Department of Justice that it block health insurer Anthem Inc's acquisition of Cigna Corp because he believes it will raise prices in the state.

Jones, who does not have direct approval authority over the deal, said he trusts his recommendation would hold weight with the national antitrust regulators who are examining the deal. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
