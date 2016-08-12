FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trial on Anthem's bid to buy Cigna to begin on Nov. 21 - judge
August 12, 2016

Trial on Anthem's bid to buy Cigna to begin on Nov. 21 - judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The judge overseeing the U.S. Justice Department's bid to stop big health insurer Anthem from merging with competitor Cigna said on Friday that the trial would start on Nov. 21.

In a brief order, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said that the trial would begin on Nov. 21 and would conclude by Dec. 30. Jackson will decide if the two companies will be allowed to merge.

Anthem had sought a ruling by Dec. 31 because the insurer said it needed time to wrap up merger reviews by state insurance commissioners by April 30, the deadline the companies had set to complete the deal. Anthem has said failure to meet the April deadline could prompt Cigna to pull out. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
