3 months ago
Delaware judge denies Anthem injunction request in fight with rival Cigna
May 11, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 3 months ago

Delaware judge denies Anthem injunction request in fight with rival Cigna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Delaware, May 11 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge refused to grant health insurer Anthem Inc a preliminary injunction on Thursday, handing a victory to smaller rival Cigna Corp which has sought to terminate their $54 billion proposed merger.

The U.S. Justice Department and 11 states sued last year to stop the merger, which would have created the largest U.S. health insurer, and won in both district court and an appeals court. Anthem had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case. (Reporting by Tom Hals and Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Rigby)

