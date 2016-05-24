FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anthem CEO says Cigna deal moving forward with antitrust review
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Anthem CEO says Cigna deal moving forward with antitrust review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish on Tuesday said that the antitrust process with Cigna Corp is moving forward as expected - including on the national level - and that tensions with the smaller insurer about the review are in the past.

Swedish, speaking at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference, said that he expects the U.S. Department of Justice to make a determination on the deal in the “not too distant future.”

The company announced plans to buy Cigna Corp nearly a year ago in a cash and stock deal worth about $54 billion at the time. Investors have questioned if the deal would be able to get past antitrust regulators. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.