Health insurer Anthem nears deal to buy rival Cigna for $48 bln - WSJ
July 22, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Health insurer Anthem nears deal to buy rival Cigna for $48 bln - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Health insurer Anthem Inc is nearing a deal to buy smaller rival Cigna Inc for more than $48 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Anthem is expected to pay about $187 per share for Cigna in a deal that could be announced as soon as Thursday, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1CVK2xo)

The insurers were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. working hours. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

