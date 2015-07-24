Health insurer Anthem to buy Cigna in $54.2 bln deal

July 24 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc said on Friday it would buy Cigna Corp in a deal valued at $54.2 billion, creating the largest U.S. health insurer.

Cigna shareholders will get $103.40 per share in cash and 0.5152 Anthem shares.

The deal comes three weeks after Aetna Inc struck a deal to buy Humana Inc for $37 billion and is part of an industry-wide consolidation of the health insurance industry following the roll-out of the Obama government’s healthcare reform law. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)