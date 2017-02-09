BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday ruled against health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, a deal that would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015