NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had suspended enrollment in January 2016 citing "widespread and systemic" failures that prevented patients from accessing medical services. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)