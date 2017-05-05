NEW YORK May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.

Cordani said it was too soon to discuss the company's plans for the individual market in 2018, given the changing rules and regulations there. On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to repeal many measures in the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, but it faces an uphill battle in the U.S. Senate. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)