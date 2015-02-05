Cigna says medical cost ratios of individual plans improved

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp, which sells individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges created under the national healthcare reform law, said on Thursday that the medical costs and profitability of customers has improved.

“The medical cost ratio dynamics in the individual business have been improving over the course of the year,” Chief Financial Officer Tom McCarthy said during a conference call with investors. “It’s still a little bit higher than we would like it to be.” (Reporting by Caroline Humer)