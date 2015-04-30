Cigna CFO says medical use trends unchanged during first quarter

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp did not experience “any significant change” in the use of medical services during the first quarter, CFO Thomas McCarthy said during a conference call with investors.

McCarthy said the company experienced more spending on drugs in its drug pharmacy management business because of costs related to new customers.

McCarthy’s comments came after insurer shares fell on Wednesday when competitor Humana Inc said that inpatient hospitalization had increased in March and April.