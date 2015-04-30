FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cigna CFO says medical use trends unchanged during first quarter
April 30, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

Cigna CFO says medical use trends unchanged during first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp did not experience “any significant change” in the use of medical services during the first quarter, CFO Thomas McCarthy said during a conference call with investors.

McCarthy said the company experienced more spending on drugs in its drug pharmacy management business because of costs related to new customers.

McCarthy’s comments came after insurer shares fell on Wednesday when competitor Humana Inc said that inpatient hospitalization had increased in March and April.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese

