Cigna says third-quarter revenue increased with customer growth
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Cigna says third-quarter revenue increased with customer growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp on Thursday said that third-quarter revenue grew as it signed up more medical customers and it collected more insurance premiums and administrative fees, but third-quarter profit fell.

Cigna, which mostly manages insurance plans for large corporations for a fee and sells fully insured plans on the government exchanges created under healthcare reform, said that revenue increased to $8.8 billion from $8.1 billion.

It reported net profit of $519 million, or $2.01 per share, compared with $553 million, or $1.95 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
