Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is
trying to ditch a takeover bid by Anthem Inc, said on Friday
that first-quarter profit rose and it added hundreds of
thousands of new members in its Obamacare individual business.
Cigna shares rose 1.3 percent in mid-day trading amid as
broadly flat market.
Obamacare, often called the Affordable Care Act, has been a
money-losing proposition for many insurers and some of Cigna's
largest competitors, including Aetna Inc, have largely
left the market.
Anthem said on Friday it will take the matter to
the U.S. Supreme Court after an appeals court last week ruled
against the proposed tie-up, the latest in a series of legal
losses.
Analysts said they do not expect the Supreme Court to take
up the case, but that the high court's schedule might prevent it
from deciding to take up the matter until next year.
The odds of Anthem succeeding seem quite low, said Evercore
ISI analyst Michael Newshel, who still expects a merger deal to
fall apart.
Hanging in the balance is a $1.8 billion termination fee to
which Cigna believes it is entitled.
Cigna tried to walk away after the U.S. Department of
Justice blocked it on antitrust grounds. Anthem sued in U.S.
district court, where a judge backed up the government's
decision. Last week, the appeals court upheld the ruling.
The companies have a hearing scheduled in a separate lawsuit
by Cigna that is pending in Delaware business court. In that
case, Cigna sued to terminate the deal and Anthem won a
temporary restraining order to block that move while it pursued
its appeal.
OBAMACARE ROLLS SURGE
Cigna Chief Executive Officer David Cordani declined on a
conference call with analysts to discuss the legal cases.
Obamacare rolls rose to 353,000 members in the quarter from
193,000 a year ago. The growth was expected, he said, adding
that new members' medical costs are not outside of expectations.
Cordani said it was too soon to talk about whether the
company will participate next year in the individual insurance
market, in which the government subsidizes healthcare costs
based on income.
Insurers need to decide in the next few months but are
waiting to see if Republicans fund the program's government
subsidies as they push to replace Obamacare starting in 2019.
The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved a
healthcare bill on Thursday. The Obamacare replacement measure
heads to the Senate, where it faces an uphill battle.
Cigna manages large corporate and government health plans
and has a small individual insurance business.
The company raised its 2017 forecast for adjusted income
from operations to $9.25 to $9.75 per share, from $9.00 to
$9.50. Wall Street expects $9.53 per share.
Net income rose to $598 million, or $2.30 per share, in the
first quarter, from $519 million, or $2.00 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.77 per share, above
the average analyst estimate of $2.45, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cigna shares rose $2.08 to $158.81.