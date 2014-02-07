FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cigna says fourth-quarter profit fell, forecasts 2014 growth
February 7, 2014

Cigna says fourth-quarter profit fell, forecasts 2014 growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp, which provides health and other insurance, on Friday reported a lower fourth-quarter profit as medical costs in its private Medicare business came in higher than anticipated, and the company said it expected 2014 earnings to grow.

Cigna reported net income of $361 million, or $1.29 per share, down from $406 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

The latest results included a $40 million item, or 15 cents per share, for restructuring costs, while those in the 2012 period included $68 million, or 24 cents per share, for litigation.

Excluding those items, earnings fell to $1.39 per share from $1.57.

