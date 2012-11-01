FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 5 years

Cigna raises full-year adjusted earnings forecast again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp’s quarterly profit more than doubled on growth in premiums and fees from its healthcare business, and the company raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook for the third time this year.

The insurer now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $5.70 to $5.90 per share, up from its prior forecast of $5.25 to $5.60 per share in August.

Net income rose to $466 million, or $1.61 per share, in the third quarter, from $183 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue in its healthcare business grew about 51 percent to $4.92 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
