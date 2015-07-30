Health insurer Cigna's profit rises as it adds more members

July 30 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp, which agreed to be bought by Anthem Inc for $47 billion this month, reported a 2.6 percent rise in quarterly profit as it added more members in its commercial and government businesses.

The company said net profit rose to $588 million or $2.26 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $573 million, or $2.12 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 9 percent to $9.49 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)