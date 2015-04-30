FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cigna Q1 revenue rises due to customer additions
April 30, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Cigna Q1 revenue rises due to customer additions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp reported an 11.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, due to an increase in premiums and fees driven by customer additions in its commercial and government businesses.

The company reported shareholders’ net income of $533 million or $2.04 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $528 million or $1.92 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $9.47 billion from $8.50 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

