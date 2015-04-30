UPDATE 2-Cigna sees no change in medical use in 1st qtr, unlike Humana

(Adds comments on medical use, share movement)

April 30 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp said on Thursday that medical services use did not change among customers in its Medicare Advantage health plans for elderly people and the disabled, a contrast to comments from competitor Humana Inc.

Shares of Cigna and most other insurers rose.

Cigna, which reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, was questioned by analysts during a conference call about whether the rate of hospitalizations or other medical uses had changed.

“We really didn’t see any significant change in (Medicare Advantage) utilization in the quarter,” Chief Financial Officer Thomas McCarthy said.

Humana said on Wednesday that hospitalizations rose in March and April, sparking investor concerns about increased costs for insurers. The comments drove down shares of the five largest publicly traded companies.

Cigna said higher claims costs during the quarter were related to new drug plan customers whose prescriptions are often higher in the first three months.

HIGHER PROFIT BEATS FORECAST

Cigna’s quarter was helped by an increase in premiums and fees in the health insurer’s commercial business, which added more members.

Premiums and fees in Cigna’s largest division, which includes its commercial and government insurance businesses, rose 12 percent to $6.73 billion in the first quarter. The number of customers increased 4 percent to 14.7 million.

Cigna raised its full-year forecast for adjusted income from operations to $8.15-$8.50 per share from $8.00-$8.40.

It reported first-quarter adjusted income from operations of $1.96 per share, well above the average analyst estimate of $1.84 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shareholders’ net income increased to $533 million, or $2.04 per share, from $528 million, or $1.92 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11.4 percent to $9.47 billion, above the $9.28 billion analysts expected.

Cigna stock rose 0.1 percent to $126.79. Shares in Aetna Inc , Anthem Inc and Cigna were all higher in Thursday trading. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings, Joyjeet Das and Jeffrey Benkoe)