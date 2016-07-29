FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Health insurer Cigna's revenue rises nearly 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp's quarterly revenue rose nearly 5 percent as it added new members to government-backed health plans.

The company, whose proposed takeover by bigger rival Anthem Inc is being challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, said shareholder income fell to $510 million, or $1.97 per share in the second quarter ended June 30 from $588 million, or $2.26 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue increased to $9.96 billion from $9.49 billion.

The company manages insurance plans for large corporations and sells health plans on the government exchanges created under Obamacare. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
