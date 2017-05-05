BRIEF-Government of Puerto Rico says Title III petitions under PROMESA filed for two government entities
* Government of Puerto Rico says Title III petitions under PROMESA filed for two government entities
May 5 Health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by customer growth in its commercial business.
The company's net income rose to $598 million, or $2.30 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $519 million, or $2.00 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue increased to $10.39 billion from $9.88 billion.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Government of Puerto Rico says Title III petitions under PROMESA filed for two government entities
* Celgene announces positive results from radiance, the second pivotal phase III trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM