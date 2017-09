June 10 (Reuters) - The Council of Institutional Investors (CII), a U.S. investor group, said executive director Ann Yerger had resigned.

Yerger was appointed executive director in 2005 and was with the CII for about 20 years. (bit.ly/1QMVNr8)

Yerger, whose last day will be on July 3, is one of only two executive directors in the CII’s 30-year history, the group said on Wednesday.

The CII’s members include state pension funds, endowments and others. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)