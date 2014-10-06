FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Robert Lyon rejoins CI Investments
October 6, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Robert Lyon rejoins CI Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canadian investment company CI Investments Inc named Robert Lyon senior vice-president, portfolio management to its Signature Global Asset Management team, effective before Jan. 1, 2015.

Lyon will be responsible for Signature’s resource-focused funds and foreign and domestic natural resource equity holdings within other Signature funds, CI said.

He will also be named lead portfolio manager of Signature Global Resource Fund, Signature Global Resource Corporate Class, Signature Global Energy Corporate Class and Signature Gold Corporate Class.

Lyon rejoins CI after eight years, during which he worked with BPI Mutual Funds and investment dealers such as ScotiaMcLeod and Lévesque Beaubien Geoffrion, the company said. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)

