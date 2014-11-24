FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3D Systems to buy design software maker Cimatron
#Market News
November 24, 2014

3D Systems to buy design software maker Cimatron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp said it would buy Cimatron Ltd for about $97 million to strengthen its position in the fast-growing 3D design and manufacturing business.

3D Systems said it will pay $8.97 per Cimatron share, a premium of 47.5 percent to the stock’s closing price on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Israel-based Cimatron provides 3D design software products.

3D Systems said the deal will add to adjusted profit and cash flow immediately after its expected close in the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

