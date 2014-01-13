FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-CIMB seeks to raise up to $887 mln in share offer - term sheet
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 13, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-CIMB seeks to raise up to $887 mln in share offer - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refile to fix formatting)

HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is seeking to raise $869 million to $887 million by selling new shares, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

CIMB is selling 400 million new shares for 7.10 ringgit to 7.25 ringgit each in the base offer, representing an up to 2.7 percent discount to CIMB stock’s Friday close, the term sheet showed. The underwriters have the option to raise the offer by up to $222 million to meet additional demand.

CIMB, Southeast Asia’s fifth-largest lender by assets, will use the proceeds to fund growth in subsidiaries, reduce debt and for working capital needs.

Bank of America, CIMB Investment Bank and Credit Suisse are joint book runners. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Umesh Desai; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.