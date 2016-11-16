Malaysia's CIMB Q3 net profit jumps 27 pct on cost control

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd on Wednesday posted a 26.9 percent rise in profit for the third quarter as cost-cutting bore fruit, and flagged stronger loans growth in the months ahead.

Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets recorded a net profit of 1.02 billion ringgit ($234.59 million) for the quarter ended September, compared with 803.9 million ringgit in the same period a year ago.

CIMB Group Chief Executive Zafrul Aziz said the bank's capital position was strengthening.

"Across the group, consistent efforts in managing cost resulted in an improvement in our cost-to-income ratio to 53.2 percent in the third quarter," he said.

Net interest income rose 4.6 percent and total gross loans grew by 2.4 percent from a year ago.

"We expect better loans growth in corporate banking and, subject to market conditions, steady improvement in the capital markets business," Aziz said.

In August, the company lowered its loan growth target for the year to 6-7 percent from an initial target of 10 percent. It gave no further details on Wednesday.

On regional growth, Aziz said the bank was looking forward to expanding into Vietnam, where it has been granted a full banking licence and will begin operations in December 2016. ($1 = 4.3480 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)