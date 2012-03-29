Malaysia's CIMB hires new deputy CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s second largest lender, CIMB, has hired a former senior official at smaller rival RHB Bank as group deputy CEO and head of consumer banking.

The appointment of Renzo Christopher Viegas comes months after CIMB scrapped talks to take over RHB Bank’s parent, RHB Capital.

Viegas will on April 2 take up his new post heading CIMB’s Malaysian consumer bank, while providing oversight for Singapore and Cambodian markets, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

“(Viegas) will assume leadership of CIMB Bank’s consumer franchise and release me to focus on leadership of our expanding group as a whole,” CEO Nazir Razak said in the statement.

Viegas, an Indian national, last held the position of deputy chief executive officer of RHB Bank’s retail and international division.