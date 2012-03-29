FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's CIMB hires new deputy CEO
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia's CIMB hires new deputy CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s second largest lender, CIMB, has hired a former senior official at smaller rival RHB Bank as group deputy CEO and head of consumer banking.

The appointment of Renzo Christopher Viegas comes months after CIMB scrapped talks to take over RHB Bank’s parent, RHB Capital.

Viegas will on April 2 take up his new post heading CIMB’s Malaysian consumer bank, while providing oversight for Singapore and Cambodian markets, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

“(Viegas) will assume leadership of CIMB Bank’s consumer franchise and release me to focus on leadership of our expanding group as a whole,” CEO Nazir Razak said in the statement.

Viegas, an Indian national, last held the position of deputy chief executive officer of RHB Bank’s retail and international division.

Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Joseph Radford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.