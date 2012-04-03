FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's CIMB shares up 2 pct after RBS deal
April 3, 2012

Malaysia's CIMB shares up 2 pct after RBS deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 (Reuters) - - Shares in Malaysia’s No.2 lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd rose as much as 2.2 percent on Tuesday after it struck a deal the previous day to buy some Asian units of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS) for $140 million.

The deal follows a month of exclusive talks with the British lender. CIMB will pay RBS 431.8 million ringgit ($140.95 million) and then inject 417.6 million ringgit of capital into operating entities in Asia.

Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage; anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com

