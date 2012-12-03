FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's CIMB unit issues 1.5 bln rgt debt papers
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's CIMB unit issues 1.5 bln rgt debt papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A unit of Malaysia’s second largest listed lender CIMB Group Holdings has issued 1.5 billion ringgit ($493.46 million)of subordinated debt under its 5.0 billion ringgit programme on Nov. 30, the firm said on Monday.

CIMB Bank Berhad, which issued the Tier 2 debt, which will be used to fund working capital requirements and other corporate purposes, CIMB Group said in a stock exchange filing.

The subordinate debt has a maturity of 10 years from issue date. It can be called on any coupon payment date on or after five years before the date of maturity, CIMB Group said.

The coupon rate has been fixed at 4.15 percent annually to be paid twice a year.

This latest issuance is part of a series of conventional and Islamic debt programmes with a combined limit of 5 billion ringgit. ($1 = 3.0397 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.