Shares in Malaysian lending trio suspended pending expected merger announcement

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Malysian lenders CIMB Group Holdings, RHB Capital and Malaysia Building Society (MBSB) will be suspended on Thursday, the trio said, pending an announcement after merger talks aimed at creating the country’s biggest bank.

The lenders announced in July that they had obtained central bank approval to begin talks on a merger that could include the a creation of a large Islamic bank that would operate separately.

A 90-day exclusivity agreement for the talks ends on Wednesday.

A combination of the three would create a group with total assets of about $190 billion, surpassing Malayan Banking (Maybank) and making it the fourth-biggest lender in Southeast Asia.