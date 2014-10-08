FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Malaysian lending trio suspended pending expected merger announcement
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 8, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Shares in Malaysian lending trio suspended pending expected merger announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Malysian lenders CIMB Group Holdings, RHB Capital and Malaysia Building Society (MBSB) will be suspended on Thursday, the trio said, pending an announcement after merger talks aimed at creating the country’s biggest bank.

The lenders announced in July that they had obtained central bank approval to begin talks on a merger that could include the a creation of a large Islamic bank that would operate separately.

A 90-day exclusivity agreement for the talks ends on Wednesday.

A combination of the three would create a group with total assets of about $190 billion, surpassing Malayan Banking (Maybank) and making it the fourth-biggest lender in Southeast Asia.

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.