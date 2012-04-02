FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's CIMB shares suspended pending announcement
April 2, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia's CIMB shares suspended pending announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Malaysia’s No.2 lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd were suspended from 2:30 pm(0630 GMT) on Monday pending an announcement, according to local stock exchange filing.

CIMB is slated to announce the final deal to buy Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) ’s Asian business units, according to a banker close to the matter.

“It should be announcement on RBS,” the banker told Reuters. “The back office functions are already discussing how to work together.”

Shares of CIMB closed 1.3 percent prior to suspension, outperforming the Malaysia’s benchmark stock index that rose 0.13 percent.

In a separate statement, CIMB said its Chief Executive Officer Nazir Razak was expected to make a major corporate announcement at 3.45 pm (0745 GMT).

