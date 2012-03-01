FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's CIMB in exclusive talks with RBS over some Asia units
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia's CIMB in exclusive talks with RBS over some Asia units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is in exclusive talks with Royal Bank of Scotland to acquire some of its Asia Pacific cash equities, equity capital markets and corporate finance businesses.

“The Memorandum of Understanding provides for the parties to negotiate exclusively with each other and finalise the scope and terms of a sale and purchase agreement,” CIMB said in a statement on Thursday. It said it would make further announcements on this proposed transaction.

The proposed acquisition is part of CIMB’s plans to expand outside its home market and emerge as a dominant financial services group across Southeast Asia.

RBS has been selling some of its businesses as part of its attempts to scale down its non-core units on its road to recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.