Malaysia's CIMB Q4 net profit up 29.8 pct on cost controls
February 27, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 6 years ago

Malaysia's CIMB Q4 net profit up 29.8 pct on cost controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s second-largest lender by assets CIMB Group Holdings Bhd reported a 29.8 percent rise in quarterly earnings, mainly due to improved cost controls, lower credit charges and stronger earnings by its Indonesian unit.

CIMB reported fourth quarter net profit on Monday of 1.13 billion ringgit ($375 million) compared with 873 million ringgit a year ago.

The net profit was above the average 1.07 billion ringgit profit estimate provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

