a year ago
Malaysia's CIMB posts 36 rise in quarterly profit
August 29, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's CIMB posts 36 rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's second biggest bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd posted a 36 percent jump in second-quarter profit due to higher net interest income, but said it will not be able to meet its loan growth and return on equity targets for the full year.

Net profit totalled 872.8 million ringgit ($216.31 million) for the quarter ended June, compared with 639.8 million ringgit in the same period a year ago. Two analysts had an average profit forecast of 695 million ringgit for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net interest income for the quarter rose about 4 percent to 2.35 billion ringgit.

"While we expect a better performance in 2H16, our loan growth and ROE expectations will likely be below our original 2016 target," CIMB Group Chief Executive Zafrul Aziz said in a statement.

All other targets on capital, cost and dividend payout remain on track, he said. ($1 = 4.0350 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
