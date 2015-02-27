Malaysia's CIMB Q4 profit falls more than 75 pct on high loan impairments

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia’s second-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a more than 75 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, dragged down by higher corporate banking loan impairments at home and in neighbouring Indonesia.

Profit for October-December fell to 252 million ringgit ($69.91 million) from 1.04 billion ringgit in the same period a year earlier, CIMB said in a statement.

“Costs will be a primary focus and we have started to streamline our operations and align our cost structures with market realities,” said Chief Executive Officer Zafrul Aziz.

The bank also said operating income was 6.6 percent lower in the quarter compared with a year prior.

Shares of CIMB closed 2.1 percent higher ahead of the results, versus a benchmark index which ended unchanged. ($1 = 3.6045 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Additional Reporting by Trinna Leong in KUALA LUMPUR and Tripti Kalro in BENGALURU)