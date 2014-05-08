CIMB Thai Bank cuts 2014 loan growth target due to unrest

BANGKOK, May 8 (Reuters) - CIMB Thai Bank, a unit of Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, has cut its 2014 loan growth target to 10-15 pct from 15-20 pct due to Thailand’s weak economic outlook and the impact from political unrest.

The bank’s loans grew only 1-2 percent in the first quarter and the loan growth should accelerate in the second half, driven by demand from large corporate clients, Chief Executive Subhak Siwaraksa told reporters on Thursday.