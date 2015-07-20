CIMB Thai Bank cuts 2015 loan growth target to 10 pct

BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - CIMB Thai Bank, a unit of Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, said on Monday it had cut its 2015 loan growth target to 10 percent from earlier forecast of 10-15 percent, citing the country’s weak economy.

The bank expected its non-performing loans (NPLs) to stay at about 3.8-4.0 percent of total lending at the end of this year, President and CEO Subhak Siwaraksa told Reuters.

“With a slowing economic growth, what we can achieve this year is 10 percent and most loan demand comes from large companies in the energy and utility sectors and some retail customers,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, CIMB Thai Bank reported its first-half lending grew 3 percent from a year earlier and non-performing loans rose to a near five-year high at the end of June, which it attributed to delays in debt repayments by some corporate clients. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)