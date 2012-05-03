FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish airline Cimber Sterling files for bankruptcy
May 3, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Danish airline Cimber Sterling files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) - Danish airline Cimber Sterling said on Thursday it has declared bankruptcy after its owners decided not to continue their financial support of the company.

“Because of this the board of directors has decided to declare the company bankrupt,” the company said in a statement.

In August last year, Mansvell Enterprises Ltd, an investment vehicle of Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky, offered to buy out minority shareholders in the airline for 1.50 crowns per share.

The offer for minority shares followed Mansvell’s acquisition of a 70.8 percent stake in Cimber through a directed share issue on Aug. 1.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin

