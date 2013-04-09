FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CIMB Thai Bank sees Q1 loan growth of 8 pct
April 9, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

CIMB Thai Bank sees Q1 loan growth of 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 9 (Reuters) - CIMB Thai Bank Pcl said on Tuesday it expected first-quarter loan growth of 8 percent, compared with its full-year target of 25-30 percent.

Loan growth in the January-March period was mainly due to demand from the housing sector and small to medium-sized businesses, President Subhak Siwaraksa told reporters.

The Thai unit of Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holding Bhd is due to report first-quarter earnings later this month.

Subhak said the bank had no plans to raise capital in the next three years because it had sufficient funds to run its business. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

