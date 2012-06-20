FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Camargo completes Cimpor takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial conglomerate Camargo Correa completed its takeover of Portugal’s Cimpor on Wednesday, controlling 94.8 percent of the cement-maker after the bid, Cimpor said in a statement issued on the CMVM market regulator’s website.

Camargo, which was already the largest single shareholder in Cimpor with a 33 percent stake, launched a 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) bid for the rest of the company in March.

The deal will involve an asset swap with Votorantim, Cimpor’s second largest shareholder, which is also Brazilian and will get part of Cimpor’s overseas assets.

Besides Votorantim, Portugal’s state-owned bank CGD, investor Manuel Fino and Millennium BCP’s pension fund all accepted Camargo’s 5.5 euros per share offer.

Cimpor shares closed down 3.54 percent on the day, underperforming the broader Lisbon market, which rose 1.36 percent.

