FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Camargo Cimpor takeover done, asset split ahead
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Camargo Cimpor takeover done, asset split ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial conglomerate Camargo Correa completed its takeover of Portugal’s Cimpor on Wednesday, controlling 94.8 percent of the cement-maker, Cimpor said in a statement on the CMVM market regulator’s website.

The success of the move was largely expected by analysts who will now look at the terms in which the company’s assets will be split between Camargo and Votorantim. The deal includes an asset swap with Votorantim, Cimpor’s second largest shareholder, which is also Brazilian.

Camargo will integrate its South American and Angolan cement operations into Cimpor. Votorantim will then have the opportunity to buy Cimpor’s operations in China, India, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Peru and part of its Spanish business at a set price defined by independent auditing companies.

Camargo, which was already the largest single shareholder in Cimpor with a 33 percent stake, launched a 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) bid for the rest of the company in March.

Portugal’s state-owned bank CGD, investor Manuel Fino and Millennium BCP’s pension fund all accepted Camargo’s 5.5 euros per share offer.

The Portuguese government has said a Cimpor deal will help CGD deleverage and defended Camargo’s bid from suggestions it was against national interests. Cimpor has been one of Portugal’s most succesfull and internationally diversified companies.

Cimpor shares closed down 3.54 percent on the day, underperforming the broader Lisbon market, which rose 1.36 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.