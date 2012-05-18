Brazil may approve Camargo's Cimpor stake, paper says

* Antitrust regulator Cade studying 2010 cement acquisition

* Prosecutor suggests rejecting Votorantim stake -report

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust regulator Cade may approve industrial conglomerate Camargo Correa’s stake in Portuguese cement maker Cimpor but reject the stake of rival Votorantim Cimentos, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

Cade has been analyzing Votorantim and Camargo Correa’s separate purchases of minority stakes in Cimpor since February 2010, which frustrated an acquisition attempt by Brazilian steelmaker CSN. Camargo Correa has raised its stake since then to nearly 33 percent of Cimpor.

Camargo Correa launched a 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) bid for the rest of Cimpor in March at 5.5 euros per share, in a bid defended by the Portuguese government.

The newspaper report on Friday, citing findings by a prosecutor at regulator Cade, reinforces expectations that Votorantim may have to sell some of its Brazilian cement assets to reduce its market concentration. The conglomerate’s market share is near 40 percent nationally, but nearly 90 percent in some regions.

Camargo Correa’s buyout of Cimpor could help competition in Brazil by reducing Votorantim’s market share, Cade chief Olavo Chinaglia told Reuters last month.

Cade found in November that Votorantim, along with Camargo Correa and four other rivals, colluded to fix prices, hampering competition in the Brazilian cement market during a construction boom.

Approval of Camargo Correa’s 2010 purchase may depend on certain conditions, such as selling assets in some markets and avoiding participation in other cement companies, the paper said, citing access to the prosecutor’s report.

Cimpor shares fell 0.7 percent to 5.318 euros in Friday trading.

Representatives for Cade, Camargo Correa and Votorantim could not immediately be reached for comment.