Semapa asks Cimpor investors not to sell to Camargo

* Semapa says proposal implies higher price than Camargo bid

* No firm intention to buy for cash

* Analysts say Semapa’s plan unlikely to succeed

LISBON, April 10 (Reuters) - Portuguese conglomerate Semapa has made a proposal to major shareholders in Cimpor to try to keep the country’s biggest cement maker in Portuguese hands rather than see it taken over by Brazil’s Camargo Correa.

Camargo, which already owns 32.9 percent of Cimpor and is its largest shareholder, last month bid 5.5 euros a share to buy the rest of the company. The outstanding shares are worth around 2.4 billion euros.

Semapa proposed that state-owned bank CGD and Millennium bcp bank’s pension fund do not sell their Cimpor stakes to Camargo but form a joint holding company instead.

Semapa gave details of its plan in a filing with the securities regulator CMVM late on Sunday. It implies a price of 5.75 euros per Cimpor share.

Semapa’s proposal, which cited the need to protect “national interests”, does not constitute a competing takeover offer, but could complicate the bid from Camargo, Brazil’s second largest construction group.

Cimpor shares were 0.5 percent higher in early trade on Monday at 5.485 euros, still slightly below Camargo’s bid, but outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, off 0.5 percent.

The joint holding company proposed by Semapa would comprise stakes in Cimpor held by CGD, the bcp pension fund and entrepreneur Manuel Fino, amounting to just over 30 percent of Cimpor’s share capital. It would also include all of Semapa’s controlling stake in Portuguese cement producer Secil.

Secil is Portugal’s second-largest cement maker.

“In case any of the entities do not want to join the capital of the new company, Semapa has told the addressees of this proposal that as an alternative, it would consider buying their stakes for not less than 5.75 euros a share,” Semapa said.

Diario Economico business newspaper said on Monday both CGD and Pensoesgere would not swap their stakes in Cimpor for shares in Semapa’s proposed joint holding as they were seeking liquidity. It said the proposal was considered too vague and did not contain a concrete offer to buy.

Analysts were also dismissive.

Semapa’s joint venture going ahead “does not seem to be the most likely outcome”, BPI bank analysts wrote in a research note on Tuesday. “We note that the fact that CGD and BCP funds have already mentioned that they would accept the offer from Camargo Correa, which could limit the success of the JV proposal by Semapa.”

CGD spokesman declined to comment on Semapa’s proposal. Millennium bcp also had no comment.

BCP’s Pensoesgere pension fund said last week it had agreed to sell its 10 percent stake in Cimpor to Camargo Correa, reinforcing the chances that takeover will succeed.

CGD had earlier agreed to sell its 9.6 percent stake. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip. Editing by Jane Merriman)