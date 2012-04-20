FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Votorantim to decide on Cimpor sale over next few days-CEO
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Votorantim to decide on Cimpor sale over next few days-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest cement maker Votorantim will decide in the next few days if it accepts Camargo Correa’s takeover bid for Cimpor and sells the 21.2 percent it owns in the company, its chief executive officer (CEO) said on Friday.

Camargo, Brazil’s second-largest construction group, launched a 5.5 euros ($7.20) a share takeover bid for the 67.1 percent of Cimpor it does not own at the end of last month.

“There is no deal with Camargo. Votorantim is considering and analysing all the alternatives,” CEO Walter Schalka told journalists outside Cimpor’s shareholder meeting in Lisbon. “We will decide in the next few days,” he added.

Friday’s meeting was suspended on the request of Camargo, which said the assembly should only occur after its takeover bid process is concluded. There is still no set deadline for the bid.

Cimpor’s board has said Camargo’s bid is too low and lacks detail on its plans for the company’s future.

Earlier this month, Portuguese conglomerate Semapa proposed that some Cimpor shareholders should form a joint holding company to try to keep the company in Portuguese hands, saying however that its offer does not represent a counterbid.

Votorantim is Cimpor’s second-largest shareholder.

