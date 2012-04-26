REFILE-UPDATE 1-Cincinnati Financial beats Wall St on higher premiums

* Q1 oper profit per share $0.48 vs est $0.42

* Q1 earned premiums $839 million, up 7 pct

* Q1 property casualty combined ratio 99.1 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Cincinnati Financial Corp’s quarterly operating profit trumped Wall Street estimates, helped by higher earned premiums and firming insurance rates.

Property and casualty insurance rates are on the upswing, with evidence of growth in commercial lines and personal lines, both of which have grown in mid-to-high single digits over the last two quarters.

For the first quarter, Cincinnati earned $86 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with $61 million, or 38 cents per share, last year.

Operating profit, a key metric of profitability for insurers as it excludes certain investment gains and losses, rose to 48 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 42 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earned premiums rose by 7 percent to $839 million.

Property and casualty combined ratio -- the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses -- fell to 99.1 percent from 104.1 percent last year.

A combined ratio of less than 100 percent indicates underwriting profitability, while anything over 100 indicates an underwriting loss.

Shares of the company closed at $35.74 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year, outperforming the S&P Insurance Industry Index, which has registered 10 percent growth in the same period.