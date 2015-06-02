FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
After AMC and Regal, Cinemark gets DoJ notice on antitrust probe
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

After AMC and Regal, Cinemark gets DoJ notice on antitrust probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to add slug with no change to text)

June 2 (Reuters) - Movie theater chain Cinemark Holdings Inc said it had received formal inquiries from the U.S. Department of Justice related to an antitrust probe, a day after larger cinema operators Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Holdings received similar notices.

Cinemark said it received a Civil Investigative Demand from the DoJ's antitrust division related to an investigation on matters including joint ventures and film clearances. (1.usa.gov/1BIJJjL)

Film clearances are exclusive deals signed between large movie theater chains and film studios to limit the number of theaters allowed to screen certain movies, especially blockbusters. This keeps big movies out of smaller independent chains’ reach, consumer affairs blog Consumerist said.

Houston-based Viva Cinema sued AMC Entertainment on April 20, saying AMC had coerced distributors to not licensing their films to it, which resulted in the theater’s closure nearly seven months after its opening.

The DoJ is investigating whether the three top theater chains violated the Sherman Act, a federal antitrust law, and has requested the companies to answer its questions and produce documents.

Cinemark said it also received a second civil investigative demand from the Attorney General of Ohio. Both Regal and AMC received similar notices.

All three companies said they did not believe they violated federal or state antitrust laws. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.