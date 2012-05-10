FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cineplex posts profit on success of The Hunger Games
May 10, 2012 / 10:45 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Cineplex posts profit on success of The Hunger Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s Cineplex Inc reported a profit in the first-quarter as blockbuster movies such as ‘The Hunger Games’ helped raise attendance at its theaters, and the motion picture exhibitor raised its annual dividend by 5 percent.

The company saw a net income of C$15.1 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of C$848,000 in the year-ago period.

Total revenue at the company, which competes with Empire Co Ltd, rose 12 percent to C$248.2 million.

Cineplex’s box-office revenue rose 15 percent to C$149.4 million in the quarter, mainly helped by the success The Hunger Games, which had the highest-grossing first-quarter weekend of all time.

The company raised its annual dividend to C$1.35 per share from C$1.29 per share in the second increase since it converted to a corporation in January 2011.

